Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $65.82 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.77% of Eastman Chemical worth $65,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.20 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

