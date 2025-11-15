CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 11,909 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3662 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

