Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 25,518 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visa were worth $148,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,987,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,654,189,000 after buying an additional 726,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after buying an additional 955,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,675,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,442,157,000 after buying an additional 434,217 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $329.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

