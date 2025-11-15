14,980 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

