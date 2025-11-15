Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,273 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $791,714,000 after purchasing an additional 510,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $571,736,000 after buying an additional 627,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in eBay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after buying an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. The trade was a 92.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,123.48. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

