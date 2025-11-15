CFO4Life Group LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares during the period. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises about 1.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

