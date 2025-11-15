Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Cheniere Energy worth $92,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after acquiring an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director W Benjamin Moreland bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $261.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.47.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE LNG opened at $215.20 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.70 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.09 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

