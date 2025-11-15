Boston Partners Acquires 7,007 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Boston Partners grew its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NatWest Group were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

