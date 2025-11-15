Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $742,000 Position in NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.25% of NewtekOne worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,330.98. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 34.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NewtekOne Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

