Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $11.26 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,347 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 22.2%

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

