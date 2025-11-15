Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,747 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

