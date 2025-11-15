iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 17.7%

MTUM stock opened at $245.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.35.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

