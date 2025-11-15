Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VXF opened at $204.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.