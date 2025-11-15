CFO4Life Group LLC Has $82.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $614.78 and a 200 day moving average of $581.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

