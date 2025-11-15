CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

