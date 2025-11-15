Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $81,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 86.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Comcast by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

