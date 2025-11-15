Critical Contrast: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Red River Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 FinWise Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $157.67 million 2.81 $34.24 million $6.03 11.18 FinWise Bancorp $96.84 million 2.56 $12.74 million $1.06 17.21

This table compares Red River Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 24.44% 12.14% 1.28% FinWise Bancorp 12.13% 8.31% 1.82%

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Red River Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

