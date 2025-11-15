CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

BATS:MLN opened at $17.61 on Friday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

