Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $62.51 Million Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,330 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.81% of Match Group worth $62,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Match Group by 56.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $823,979.08. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Match Group Trading Down 0.8%

MTCH opened at $32.28 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

