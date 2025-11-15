Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.1667.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th.

Lantheus stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

