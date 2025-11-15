Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.