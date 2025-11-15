Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR Stake Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1,385.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. BNP Paribas downgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

