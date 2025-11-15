Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $57,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,482,000 after purchasing an additional 259,317 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 131,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

