Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $846.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,049,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.91% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $846,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

