JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.25 and last traded at $74.82. 11,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $273.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.