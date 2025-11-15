Creative Planning Buys 2,140,455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 16.72% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,369,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after buying an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 266,367 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.