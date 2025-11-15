Creative Planning Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,634,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,205 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 5.96% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $478,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 569.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

