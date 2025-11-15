Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF Shares Sold by Compass Financial Services Inc

Compass Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 129.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.4%

PCEF opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $855.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

