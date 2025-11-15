Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV is Creative Planning’s 7th Largest Position

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,591,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Creative Planning owned 8.45% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $3,592,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $310.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

