Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Holdings Cut by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 6.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $299.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.00.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.13.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

