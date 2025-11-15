American Express Company $AXP Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $356.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $377.23.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

