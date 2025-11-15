Condor Capital Management Buys 401 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after acquiring an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,545,000 after purchasing an additional 328,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,790 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $209.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

