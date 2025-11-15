Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. Science Applications International has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.