Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 35,706 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.20% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $83,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,973,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after acquiring an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.