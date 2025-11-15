American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of American Water Works worth $52,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 8,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

