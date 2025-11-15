Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

INSP opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.29. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $216.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $1,027,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,129.13. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,127.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

