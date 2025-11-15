Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,610 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $70,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Masco by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 92,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

