Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 76,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 171,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and gastrointestinal tract.

