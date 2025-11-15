NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.39. 9,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 25,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

