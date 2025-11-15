Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.3250 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 2,496,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.9450.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $303.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.60.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

