Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.6701. Approximately 11,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Qantas Airways Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Qantas Airways Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 416.0%.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

