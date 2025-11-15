Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.30. 4,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

The firm has a market cap of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

