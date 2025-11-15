ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. ON had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ON by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ON by 52.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
