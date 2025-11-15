ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Shares of ON stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. ON has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.74 million. ON had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ON's revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ON by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ON by 52.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ON by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

