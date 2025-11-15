Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) CFO Sells $4,140,000.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.90. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

