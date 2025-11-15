Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

LAMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $135.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 466.7% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

