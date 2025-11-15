PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.3020. Approximately 1,171,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 219,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3242.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

