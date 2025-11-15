Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $526.00 to $587.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.17.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $529.21 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $544.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,921.13. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 59,901 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $385.16 per share, with a total value of $23,071,469.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,947,968 shares in the company, valued at $750,279,354.88. This trade represents a 3.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 41,274 shares worth $19,226,568. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

