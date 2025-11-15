Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.7250 and last traded at $0.7250. Approximately 10,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 24,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7299.

Yangarra Resources Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

