BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) shares fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

BID Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited engages in the provision of foodservice solutions in Australasia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, liquor, and ambient goods for the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, catering, and retail sectors; and develops e-commerce solutions.

