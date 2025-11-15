Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV is Empower Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,424,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

